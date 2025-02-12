Hamas says ceasefire breached and King Abdullah visits Trump - Trending

Podcasts

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

February 12, 2025

Hamas has said it will delay the release of hostages until further notice and that Israel has violated the ceasefire agreement. US President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold aid from Egypt and Jordan ahead of a meeting with King Abdullah II in Washington. The World Government Summit in Dubai heads into its second day.

Hamas says ‘door remains open’ for planned hostage release if Israel respects ceasefire

Trump to meet Jordan’s King Abdullah II for Gaza talks after suggestion of aid cut

World Governments Summit live: Day one as it happened

This episode features Rory Reynolds, Assistant Editor in Chief; and Thomas Helm, correspondent in Jerusalem.

