Arab and Muslim leaders demand Israeli withdrawal, US strikes in Syria - Trending

On today’s episode, Arab and Muslim leaders gathered for a summit in Riyadh demand that Israel withdraws from occupied Palestinian territories as a condition for regional peace.

In Syria, the US military said it had carried out strikes against nine targets associated with Iranian groups.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed is to attend the UN's Cop29 climate summit as part of a working visit to Azerbaijan.

US President-elect Donald Trump has begun naming top officials for his new administration.

Cricket World Cup League 2 UAE squad Rahul Chopra (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Aryansh Sharma, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Waseem, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Tanish Suri, Vishnu Sukumaran, Vriitya Aravind Fixtures Friday, November 1 – Oman v UAE

Sunday, November 3 – UAE v Netherlands

Thursday, November 7 – UAE v Oman

Saturday, November 9 – Netherlands v UAE

Citadel: Honey Bunny first episode Directors: Raj & DK Stars: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kashvi Majmundar, Kay Kay Menon Rating: 4/5

The biog Title: General Practitioner with a speciality in cardiology Previous jobs: Worked in well-known hospitals Jaslok and Breach Candy in Mumbai, India Education: Medical degree from the Government Medical College in Nagpur How it all began: opened his first clinic in Ajman in 1993 Family: a 90-year-old mother, wife and two daughters Remembers a time when medicines from India were purchased per kilo

