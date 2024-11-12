Podcasts

Arab and Muslim leaders demand Israeli withdrawal, US strikes in Syria - Trending

Thoraya Abdullahi gives a round-up of today’s trends

November 12, 2024

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Arab and Muslim leaders gathered for a summit in Riyadh demand that Israel withdraws from occupied Palestinian territories as a condition for regional peace.

In Syria, the US military said it had carried out strikes against nine targets associated with Iranian groups.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed is to attend the UN's Cop29 climate summit as part of a working visit to Azerbaijan.

US President-elect Donald Trump has begun naming top officials for his new administration.

Updated: November 12, 2024, 6:33 AM

