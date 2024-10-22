Beirut government hospital attacked and US missile system active in Israel - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

A child and three adults were killed in an Israeli air strike near Beirut’s main government hospital. Twenty-four people were wounded.

The strike hit near the entrance of the hospital, which Lebanese state media said sustained significant damage. Israel also threatened Beirut's Sahel Hospital, claiming Hezbollah is hiding cash and gold in a bunker under the site.

It offered no evidence for its claim.

The US missile defence system is now active in Israel.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) became operational on Sunday. He said 100 US soldiers will be posted to operate it.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said on Monday that Hezbollah’s finance chief was killed in Syria. His name was not disclosed.

Israeli army spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari said he led the Iran-backed Hezbollah's Unit 4400, which is “responsible for the transfers and the amount of funds” to the group through Tehran's oil sales.

