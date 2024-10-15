Israel threatens UNRWA compound and attacks kill 21 in Lebanon - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

An Israeli official threatened the Jerusalem offices of the UNRWA after the government ordered the agency to leave the compound.

The deputy mayor of Jerusalem told The National authorities will cut water and electricity to offices used by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees and seize the site by force if it does not follow the government's order.

The Israel Land Authority and Housing Ministry last week ordered the UNRWA to leave its premises in the Sheikh Jarrah district of East Jerusalem.

Human rights groups described the move as a continuation of the illegal annexation of the eastern part of the city.

An Israeli strike attack killed at least 21 in a Christian town in the north of Lebanon.

The strike on Lebanon’s Zgharta district injured eight others, the Lebanese Red Cross said on Monday. It was Israel's first attack on the area.

A resident told The National the house hit was sheltering a displaced family from the south, including women and children. The Israeli army did not issue a warning before the attack and has not released a statement on the matter.

And the Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up with the Lebanese flag as the UAE’s aid campaign to Lebanon continues.

The effort is part of a two-week campaign called the UAE Stands With Lebanon.

It began on October 8 and has raised more than Dh110 million ($30 million) in its first week, authorities said yesterday.

