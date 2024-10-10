'Israel to attack Iran' and Milton makes landfall – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said Israel will attack Iran in a blow that will be “deadly, precise and above all, surprising”.

He made the threat after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden spoke for the first time since August, in a conversation officials said was “direct and productive”.

In northern Gaza, Israeli forces surrounded a hospital and opened fire on it, local authorities and witnesses told The National, with ambulances unable to reach the injured. Doctors Without Borders said people died from their wounds outside Kamal Adwan Hospital.

In the US, more than two million people in Florida are without power as Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm. Officials said some residents have died and the roof of a stadium where hundreds were sheltering was blown off.

In the UAE, a mission to travel to the asteroid belt reached a milestone.

The UAE signed an agreement with Mitsubishi to provide services for the 2028 launch of the Mohammed bin Rashid Explorer spacecraft.

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlmouneer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dr%20Noha%20Khater%20and%20Rania%20Kadry%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEgypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E120%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBootstrapped%2C%20with%20support%20from%20Insead%20and%20Egyptian%20government%2C%20seed%20round%20of%20%3Cbr%3E%243.6%20million%20led%20by%20Global%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Poacher %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERichie%20Mehta%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nimisha%20Sajayan%2C%20Roshan%20Mathew%2C%20Dibyendu%20Bhattacharya%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Women's Prize for Fiction shortlist The Silence of the Girls by Pat Barker My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite Milkman by Anna Burns Ordinary People by Diana Evans An American Marriage by Tayari Jones Circe by Madeline Miller

The specs: 2019 GMC Yukon Denali Price, base: Dh306,500

Engine: 6.2-litre V8

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Power: 420hp @ 5,600rpm

Torque: 621Nm @ 4,100rpm​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Fuel economy, combined: 12.9L / 100km