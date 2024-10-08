Netanyahu pledges to continue war and UAE aids Lebanon - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to end the war on Gaza and Lebanon, despite growing domestic pressure. Mr Netanyahu pledged to fight on as death tolls in Gaza and Lebanon rise.
The families of Israeli hostages in Gaza told The National that Mr Netanyahu was “just looking for the next person to fight”.
The Israeli military has issued another eviction order in Lebanon, telling residents to avoid a 50km stretch of coastline south of the Awali River. The order comes as the Israeli army continues its invasion of the country.
In the UAE, a major donation drive has been launched to support the people of Lebanon. Aid shipments, including medical supplies, food and shelter equipment, have been delivered by the Emirates in partnership with the World Health Organisation and other UN agencies.
The public was invited to send donations and goods to support the campaign.
