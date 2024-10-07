Anniversary of Israel-Gaza war and UAE-Jordan trade deal - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Today is the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza, with the Middle East now feared to be on the brink of all-out war.

Huge protests are taking place around the world on the anniversary. In the UK, 40,000 demonstrators took to the streets in London, while thousands more marched in New York, Paris and Rome.

The National’s correspondents across the region continue to report on the impact of the war and what happens next.

Israel and Hezbollah exchanged missile fire on Sunday night and explosions were reported in Haifa and Beirut.

The attacks came hours after six people were killed in an Israeli attack on the town of Qamatiyeh, in Mount Lebanon.

The UAE and Jordan witnessed the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement on Sunday. It’s the Emirates' first such accord with another Arab nation.

It covers sectors including renewable energy, industrial projects, and transport. It is expected to increase bilateral trade to more than $8 billion by 2032.

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

