Israel strikes Beirut and Yemeni port - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

An Israeli air strike hit a residential apartment near the Cola Bridge in Beirut on Monday. It is the first attack on the centre of the Lebanese capital since the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah began on October 8.

The strike occurred about 48 hours after the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

In Yemen, at least four people were killed in Israeli strikes on the port of Hodeidah on Sunday, the Houthi-linked Al Masirah news outlet reported. The Houthi Supreme Political Council said two power stations and a power tank site were hit.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been carrying out strikes on Israel and commercial ships in the Red Sea, saying their actions are in solidarity with Palestinians ion Gaza.

The UAE has condemned an attack on the residence of its head of mission in Sudan's capital Khartoum. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the “heinous” attack caused extensive damage to the building.

The UAE has also called on the Sudanese army to assume full responsibility, saying the attack came from a military aircraft. The conflict in Sudan began in April last year.

