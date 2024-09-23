Lebanon-Israel escalation and Sheikh Mohamed's US visit - Trending

Podcasts

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

September 23, 2024

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Hezbollah has entered what it called an “open-ended battle of reckoning” with Israel.

The group’s deputy leader, Naim Qassem, spoke at the funeral of senior commander Ibrahim Aqil, who was assassinated in an Israeli missile attack in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahieh on Friday.

The strike destroyed a 10-storey tower block and killed at least 48 people, of whom, 16 were Hezbollah members and the rest were civilians.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed is set to arrive in Washington today.

His visit with President Joe Biden is expected to strengthen US-UAE ties. Though regional developments are of major concern to both parties, the visit will focus on bilateral relations and economic and technological cooperation.

Also in the US, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to present what he calls his latest plan for victory in the war with Russia this week. Mr Zelenskyy has said he plans to present the blueprint to Congress, as well as to presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

The White House is working on a new $375 million military aid package for Ukraine.

Updated: September 23, 2024, 6:18 AM

