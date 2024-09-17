Ceasefire talks 'distant' and Iran dispute with India - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Israel’s cabinet has said its new war goal is to return 60,000 citizens who fled the border region with Lebanon to their homes.

Ministers spoke after Yahya Sinwar said Hamas was ready for a long war with Israel in Gaza, leaving the prospect of a ceasefire appearing distant.

The statement comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Egypt for meetings.

A statement from Iran on treatment of Muslims in India has drawn condemnation from the South Asian nation.

Iranian supreme leader Ali Khameini said in a social media post on Monday, “We cannot consider ourselves to be Muslims if we are oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in Myanmar, Gaza, India, or any other place.”

India’s Foreign Ministry responded the comments were “strongly deplorable”.

Rapper Sean Combs, known as Diddy, was arrested in New York City on federal charges yesterday. The arrest was based on a sealed indictment, according to the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

The exact charges remain unclear but appear to be in relation to several allegations of sexual assault.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

The National photo project Chris Whiteoak, a photographer at The National, spent months taking some of Jacqui Allan's props around the UAE, positioning them perfectly in front of some of the country's most recognisable landmarks. He placed a pirate on Kite Beach, in front of the Burj Al Arab, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland at the Burj Khalifa, and brought one of Allan's snails (Freddie, which represents her grandfather) to the Dubai Frame. In Abu Dhabi, a dinosaur went to Al Ain's Jebel Hafeet. And a flamingo was taken all the way to the Hatta Mountains. This special project suitably brings to life the quirky nature of Allan's prop shop (and Allan herself!).

