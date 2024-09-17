Ceasefire talks 'distant' and Iran dispute with India - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.
Israel’s cabinet has said its new war goal is to return 60,000 citizens who fled the border region with Lebanon to their homes.
Ministers spoke after Yahya Sinwar said Hamas was ready for a long war with Israel in Gaza, leaving the prospect of a ceasefire appearing distant.
The statement comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Egypt for meetings.
A statement from Iran on treatment of Muslims in India has drawn condemnation from the South Asian nation.
Iranian supreme leader Ali Khameini said in a social media post on Monday, “We cannot consider ourselves to be Muslims if we are oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in Myanmar, Gaza, India, or any other place.”
India’s Foreign Ministry responded the comments were “strongly deplorable”.
Rapper Sean Combs, known as Diddy, was arrested in New York City on federal charges yesterday. The arrest was based on a sealed indictment, according to the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
The exact charges remain unclear but appear to be in relation to several allegations of sexual assault.
