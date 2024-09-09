Queen Rania condemns Gaza 'double standard' and filmmaker voices support - Trending

Podcasts

Queen Rania condemns Gaza 'double standard' and filmmaker voices support

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today's headlines

The National

September 09, 2024

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Jordan's Queen Rania has condemned what she called western permissiveness of “collective punishment” in Gaza.

Addressing an economic conference in Italy, Queen Rania said the West's approaches to Gaza and Ukraine illustrate a “double standard”. She highlighted Gaza’s struggle with food insecurity and denounced Israeli obstruction of humanitarian aid deliveries.

A filmmaker used her winning speech at the Venice Film Festival to condemn Israel’s conduct in Gaza. Jewish-American filmmaker Sarah Friedland said it was artists' responsibility to use their platform to “redress Israel’s impunity on the global stage”.

Apple’s next iPhone is set to be announced at a launch event today. The event is tagged “It’s Glowtime”, thought to be a reference to the glowing effect Siri will have on new iPhones.

Apple is also expected to announce details of AI tool Apple Intelligence.

