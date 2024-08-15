Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Columbia University president resigns, Khelif names individuals in lawsuit - Trending

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today's trends

The National
The National

15 August, 2024

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode, Columbia University president Nemat “Minouche” Shafik resigns months after campus protests.

Elon Musk, JK Rowling and Donald Trump are named in cyber bullying lawsuit by Algerian Olympics gold medal boxer Imane Khelif.

And Kylian Mbappe scores on his debut as Real Madrid beat Atalanta 2-0 to win the Uefa Super Cup.

Updated: August 15, 2024, 6:56 AM