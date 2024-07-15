Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Spain win Euro 2024 and Trump assassination attempt - Trending

Fethi Benaissa gives a round-up of today’s trends

The National

15 July, 2024

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Spain have been crowned as the Euro 2024 champions after a dramatic 2-1 victory over England.

In a super Sunday for Spanish sports, tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz defended his Wimbledon title after beating seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

Donald Trump’s assassination attempt continues to top trends on social media ahead of his official nomination as the Republican candidate.

