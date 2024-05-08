Israel seizes Rafah crossing, Jordan says ground attack must be prevented – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Israel seizes the Rafah crossing, preventing much of Gaza from receiving external aid.

Jordan’s King Abdullah tells senior US politicians in Washington that “a ground attack on Rafah must be prevented”.

Ian Gelder, a British actor known for his role as Kevan Lannister in Game of Thrones, dies of complications from cancer aged 74.

Emirates Airline is set to move its operations to the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport in 2034.