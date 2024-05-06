Music star Mohammed Abdu treated for cancer, Al Jazeera condemns Israel ban – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Mohammed Abdu, one of the Arab world's biggest music stars, is being treated for cancer.

Al Jazeera condemns Israel's ban against its coverage of the Gaza war and describes it as “criminal”.

Hamas negotiators leave Cairo without any signs of a breakthrough on an Egyptian proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a fiery speech marking Holocaust memorial day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects international pressure to halt the war in Gaza.