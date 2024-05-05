Israeli government orders closure of Al Jazeera operations

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The Israeli government on Sunday approved the closure of Al Jazeera in Israel over its coverage of the war in Gaza.

"The government under my leadership decided unanimously: The incitement channel Al Jazeera will be shut down in Israel,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X.

The vote was passed unanimously by Israel's cabinet, the Kan public broadcaster reported.

The government has ordered the cessation of the channel's broadcasts in Israel, in Arabic and English, and its offices must be closed.

It also ordered the equipment used by its personnel to be confiscated and to limit access from Israel to the network's website.

The law must be renewed every 45 days.

The Knesset last month passed a law that orders the closure of foreign networks operating in Israel and confiscation of their equipment if it is believed they pose “harm to the state's security”.

Mr Netanyahu and other government officials have repeatedly accused Al Jazeera of incitement against Israel, and have accused its employees of terrorism.