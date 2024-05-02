UAE expects more wet weather, Sheikh Tahnoon dies at 82 – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, people in the UAE woke up on Thursday to strong winds, thunder and lightning, with more wet weather expected through the day.

Flags will be flown at half-mast in the UAE as the country mourns Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, who died on Wednesday, aged 82.

Campuses across the US are on edge after pro-Palestine protests at the University of California, Los Angeles turned violent and there were hundreds of arrests at Columbia University in New York.