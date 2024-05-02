UAE weather: Abu Dhabi and Dubai hit by heavy rain and thunder

Abu Dhabi and Dubai were hit by heavy rain, thunder and lightning in the early hours of Thursday morning, with more wet weather expected throughout the day.

Residents were awoken by rumblings of thunder as cracks of lightning lit up the skies from about 1.30am.

The weather had calmed significantly by about 5am, before a further bout of rain began shortly before 8am.

Further rainfall was recorded in the Northern Emirates in the morning.

The National Centre of Meteorology has an orange alert – warning of hazardous weather events – in place for large parts of the country until 8pm on Thursday.

Police in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai have urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads if required to travel.

Abu Dhabi Police reduced speed limits to 100kph on some routes on the morning commute - including sections of the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road - as a safety precaution.

The Windy weather app predicts further rainfall in both emirates, but expects the wet conditions to ease by about 7pm.

The NCM had earlier advised that the unstable weather would be less severe than the storms which battered the Emirates on Tuesday, April 26.

The country experienced record rainfall on that day, flooding roads and homes and causing widespread disruption to public transport services and airport travel.

Dubai International Airport, which was forced to cancel more than 1,200 flights during that unprecedented weather, had earlier urged travellers to check the status of their flights and arrive early in anticipation of potential traffic delays.

Ready for the rain

The UAE has called for remote work and distance learning to be implemented on Thursday and Friday as the country prepares for heavy rain and thunder.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday issued the guidance for all schools and universities and the public and private sector.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation advised private sector companies to apply flexible and remote work patterns on Thursday.

Distance learning had already been announced for all private schools in Dubai and Sharjah on Thursday and Friday because of expected extreme weather.

Officials announced that all government schools in the UAE would similarly introduce remote learning on both days.

However, key exams at some schools will still go ahead in-person, The National has learnt.