President Sheikh Mohamed mourns death of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed

President Sheikh Mohamed is mourning Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, who died on Wednesday.

An official mourning period of seven days has been announced, with flags to be flown at half-mast.

Sheikh Tahnoon was a close adviser to the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and was an uncle to the head of state.

The Presidential Court issued an obituary for Sheikh Tahnoon.

“In the name of Allah, the most gracious, the most merciful … With hearts faithful to God's decree and destiny, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns his uncle, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, who passed away today,” it read.

When a member of the ruling family dies, the country enters a mourning period, which can last between three and 40 days.

Live broadcasts on radio are taken off air and stations play classical music. Live entertainment is typically cancelled or dialled down out of respect.

Sheikh Tahnoon was previously deputy chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and deputy chairman of the Supreme Petroleum Council.

The road from Al Ain to Dubai was named in his honour in November 2018, after major renovation works saw the city better connected to Dubai and Sharjah.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed receives congratulators for Ramadan in 2019. Ruler's Representative Dewan in Al Ain Region

In tribute, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, wrote on X: “Today, Zayed's companion Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan arrived at the Most Merciful.

“Our condolences to the President, the entire Al Nahyan family, and the honourable people of the Emirates.

“Our condolences are in his achievements, and in his years of giving, and in his children who give what is dear and precious to this country.

“May God have mercy on him and make him dwell in His spacious gardens, and inspire us all with patience and solace. We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”