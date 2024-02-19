Netanyahu on Gaza, ICJ on West Bank Occupation, Oppenheimer at Bafta- Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again brushed off calls from around the world for a ceasefire and promised to finish the job in Gaza, with a member of his war cabinet threatening to invade Rafah by Ramadan if the Israeli hostages are not released.

The UN's highest court, the International Court of Justice, will today begin a week of hearings on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories since 1967, with more than 50 states scheduled to address the judges.

Atom bomb epic Oppenheimer won seven awards, including Best Picture, Director and Actor, at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (Bafta) on Sunday.