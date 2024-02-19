Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli minister threatens to launch Rafah offensive by Ramadan

<p>Israeli&nbsp;Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday brushed off growing calls to halt the military offensive in Gaza, promising to “finish the job”.</p><p>Meanwhile, a member of his war cabinet threatened to invade the southern city of Rafah if remaining&nbsp;Israeli&nbsp;hostages are not freed by Ramadan, which is set to begin about March 10.</p><p>Israel’s government has not publicly discussed a timeline for a ground offensive on Rafah, where more than half the enclave’s 2.3 million Palestinians have sought refuge.</p><p>Retired general Benny Gantz, part of Mr Netanyahu’s three-member war cabinet, is an influential voice but not the final word on what might lie ahead.</p><p>“If by Ramadan our hostages are not home, the fighting will continue to the Rafah area,” Mr Gantz told a conference of Jewish-American leaders.</p><p>Ramadan is historically a tense time in the region.</p><p>- <em>AP</em></p>