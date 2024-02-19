Live Blog
Temporary shelters for Internally displaced Palestinians in the Rafah camp, southern Gaza Strip, 18 February 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1. 9 million people, or more than 85 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that most civilians in Gaza are in 'desperate need of humanitarian assistance and protection'. EPA / HAITHAM IMAD

Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli minister threatens to launch Rafah offensive by Ramadan

Benny Gantz, who is part of Netanyahu’s war cabinet, said Israel would invade the southern city if remaining hostages are not freed by Ramadan

  • Egypt to condemn Israeli occupation of West Bank before ICJ hearing
  • Israeli minister threatens to launch Rafah offensive by Ramadan
  • Israel incensed after Brazil's da Silva likens Gaza war to Holocaust
  • Norway to arrange transfer of funds to Palestinian Authority
  • Netanyahu has 'achieved nothing' in Gaza, says Palestinian PM
  • Northern Gaza 'on verge of famine,' says UNRWA
  • Gaza death toll rises to 28,985, with 68,883 wounded
Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues in Gaza. Reuters

Updated: February 19, 2024, 3:32 AM