Biden on hostage deal, Hezbollah official injured, UAE weather - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

US President Joe Biden said his administration is working on a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas that would halt fighting in Gaza for at least six weeks, adding that Israel should not invade Rafah without “a credible plan” to ensure the safety of Palestinian civilians.

A Hezbollah official was seriously injured in an Israeli air strike that hit a car in southern Lebanon.

In the UAE, several private schools will maintain distance learning after being affected by severe flooding caused by heavy rain that hit parts of the country on Monday.