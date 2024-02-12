Live Blog
People evacuate from a building heavily damaged by Israeli bombardment, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 11, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Israel hits Rafah with air strikes ahead of planned invasion

Middle Eastern countries have warned against a ground attack, saying it will cause massive civilian casualties

  • Israel strikes Rafah ahead of feared ground attack on city
  • Hamas: Rafah attack would endanger deal for hostages
  • Enough Israeli hostages alive to warrant ongoing war, says Netanyahu
  • King Abdullah to meet President Biden in Washington
  • Suspected attacker 'neutralised' in Jerusalem's Old City
  • UNRWA was unaware of tunnel under HQ, says Lazzarini
  • Gaza death toll rises to 28,176 with 67,784 injured
Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

The Israeli bombing of Khiam, a village near the southern Lebanese border with Israel. AFP

Updated: February 12, 2024, 3:58 AM