Israel-Gaza war live: Israel hits Rafah with air strikes ahead of planned invasion

<p><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/XVHXNKTZVXC7T3GUKVZ6COBNJQ.jpg"></p><p><br></p><p>At least 50 people have been killed in Israeli air and sea attacks on Rafah overnnight, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.</p><p>Heavy bombing caused widespread panic in Rafah as many people were asleep when the strikes started last night. Some feared Israel had begun its ground offensive into Rafah.</p><p>The Israeli army said it had struck the Shaboura area of the city, which is now home to an estimated one million Palestinians sheltering from months of fighting.</p><p>While Rafah has been bombed many times as violence has raged across the densely populated enclave since October, Israel has said it will launch a full scale ground attack on the city. Hamas said such an eventuality would end any negotiations on hostage releases or a truce.</p><p>Middle Eastern countries including Egypt, the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have warned against the attack, saying it will cause massive civilian casualties.</p><p>The UK and EU have expressed similar concerns while US President Joe Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to urge the rapid evacuation of civilians from the area before a ground attack.</p>