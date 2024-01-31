Doctors shocked by Israeli raid, Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in jail – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

Doctors and nurses at Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin say they are still in shock after witnessing Israeli special forces raid the health centre to assassinate three young Palestinians asleep in their beds.

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan is also trending after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for leaking state secrets.

Two new affordable schools are set to open this year as part of the Dubai Schools project expansion.

South Korea qualify for the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup on penalties, dashing the hopes of Saudi Arabia after the kingdom had come close to achieving a result for the ages.