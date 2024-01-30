Imran Khan: Pakistan’s former prime minister sentenced to 10 years in jail

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for leaking state secrets.

The sentence was handed down by a court established under the Official Secrets Act, Pakistan’s Geo TV and Dawn News reported.

Ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Khan was imprisoned last August after being convicted of corruption charges involving the personal sale of state gifts.

The latest case centred around a classified diplomatic document authorities said he made public.

It comes just over a week before Pakistan's parliamentary elections, from which Khan is barred for five years due to his previous criminal conviction.

He was ousted as prime minister after a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder have demonstrated across the country since his arrest last May.

Authorities have cracked down on the PTI since then, banning party election rallies and detaining dozens of people at demonstrations.

Around 2,000 gathered in Karachi on Sunday, where AFP correspondents saw about two dozen PTI supporters detained by police and taken away.

Pakistan's high court suspended his corruption conviction in late August and granted him bail in December, but he remained in jail on other charges.

Khan has said he has faced many charges – about 200 in all – including treason and terrorism.