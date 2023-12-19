Pentagon announces Red Sea mission, El Sisi re-elected as Egyptian president – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

The Pentagon announces the formation of a new international mission focused on countering Houthi attacks on commercial vessels bound for Israel in the Red Sea.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is re-elected in a landslide and will remain at the helm of the country until 2030.

The Reykjanes volcano in south-west Iceland erupts, spewing lava and smoke into the air, after weeks of intense earthquake activity.

Britain's Prince William travels to Kuwait to pay his condolences to the Gulf nation’s new Emir after the death of his predecessor Sheikh Nawaf.