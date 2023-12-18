El Sisi secures third term in office with landslide election victory

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has been re-elected in a landslide and will remain at the helm of the country until 2030, it was announced on Monday.

The former army general, first elected in 2014, won 89.6 per cent of the vote – 39.70 million votes – the National Election Commission said.

"Dear sons of Egypt, my pride in you has no end or boundaries," Mr El Sisi told the nation in a televised address soon after the results were announced.

"Your choice of me to lead the nation is a mandate that I shoulder before God and you."

The three little-known politicians who challenged Mr El Sisi – Hazem Omar, Farid Zahran and Abdel Sanad Yamamah – collected a total of 4.5 milllion votes, or 10.4 per cent of all votes, according to figures announced by the National Election Commission.

Turnout was at an all-time high of 66.8 per cent, the commission's chairman, Hazem Badawy, told a media briefing.

There are about 67 million registered voters in Egypt, a country of 105 million people.

“It's a historic day on which we harvest our nation's democratic fruit,” the commission's executive director, Ahmed El Bendary, said during the same briefing. He added that the election had “reflected the sincerity and devotion for the nation”.

The re-election of the 69-year-old Egyptian leader comes at a time when the country is in the midst of a crushing economic crisis and alarmed by the Israel-Gaza war next door.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi casts his vote in the presidential election in Cairo on December 10. AFP

With his re-election viewed as a foregone conclusion, Mr El Sisi did not campaign. Instead, he kept a high profile in the media with countless meetings with foreign leaders and senior dignitaries who visited Cairo to discuss the Gaza war, which broke out on October 7.

His scathing criticism of Israel over the deaths of more than 18,700 Palestinians in the war, along with his repeated warnings against pushing the enclave's residents into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, have bolstered his image as a supporter of the Palestinian cause.

Mr El Sisi said the December 10 to December 12 vote was held at a time when the nation was at a critical juncture in which it "faced a host of challenges on a multitude of levels, foremost of which is the [Israel-Gaza] war raging beyond our eastern border and which requires our utmost efforts to stop it because of the threat it poses to our national security."

Mr El Sisi owes his third term in office to constitutional amendments proposed by a parliament packed by his supporters in 2018. Adopted in a referendum the following year, the changes extended presidential terms from four to six years, but kept at two the number of terms a president can serve.

However, a tailor-made clause was added to the constitution that disregarded the four years he had served between 2014 and 2018.

Mr El Sisi's post-electoral priority appears to be revamping the economy, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war. Critics contend that Egypt's economic crisis was chiefly caused by excessive borrowing and unnecessary large projects that cost billions of dollars.

Egypt's pound has lost more than 50 per cent of its value since March 2022 and a persistent foreign currency crunch has suppressed imports and badly hurt local industries dependent on foreign material.

The president is also expected to shift focus away from infrastructure projects to industrial ones, in a bid to curb the nation's huge import bill and to shelve yet-to-start mega projects while completing the ones that have already begun.