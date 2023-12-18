Prince William in Kuwait to pay respects after death of Sheikh Nawaf

Prince William has travelled to Kuwait to pay his condolences to the nation’s new leader after the death of Sheikh Nawaf, its former ruling emir.

The Prince of Wales is making a brief trip to the Gulf country to express his sympathy, on behalf of King Charles, to Sheikh Meshal – who was named emir on Saturday after it was announced that day his half-brother Sheikh Nawaf had died.

Prince William is expected to return shortly after meeting Sheikh Meshal.

READ MORE European leaders pay tribute to Kuwait's Sheikh Nawaf

Sheikh Meshal has visited the UK three times this year, to attend the coronation, hold discussion with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and meet the king.

The British monarchy has long-standing ties with the Kuwaiti royal family – as it does with many of the ruling royals in the Gulf, with Prince William visiting Kuwait in 2019.

Kuwait state TV broke into programming with Quranic verses just before an official made the announcement on Saturday.

Funeral of Kuwait's Sheikh Nawaf - in pictures

late Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah is laid to rest. Photo: Kuna / X

In late November, Sheikh Nawaf was rushed to a hospital for an unspecified illness. In the time since, Kuwait had been waiting for news about his health.

Sheikh Meshal, 83, Kuwait’s former deputy ruler, had been the world’s oldest crown prince.

The state-run Kuna news agency said Sheikh Meshal, a long-time leader in the country’s security services, had been named emir on Saturday afternoon.