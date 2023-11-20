Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter dies, deal to release hostages is close - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of the 39th President Jimmy Carter and long-time mental health advocate, has died at the age of 96.

The White House said an agreement that would lead to the release of some hostages held by Hamas in Gaza is the closest it has been since the start of the Israel-Gaza war on October 7.

The head of a prominent media institution in Gaza and two other journalists were killed over the weekend, their relatives said.

French President Emmanuel Macron told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu there were "too many civilian losses" in Israel's war in Gaza, his office said.