Fuel shortage is hindering Gaza aid, complaint filed against Biden - Trending

UN officials have warned that fuel shortages are hindering their work in the Gaza strip.

A group of Palestinians and human rights organisations have filed a complaint in the US federal court against President Joe Biden for allegedly failing to prevent what the plaintiffs described as a “genocide” in Gaza.

Suella Braverman is making the rounds on social media after being sacked as Home Secretary by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after making inflammatory comments about police and reportedly “stoking unrest” during Saturday's pro-Palestinian protests in London.

Today is World Diabetes Day, which is observed annually on November 14.