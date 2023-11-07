UN Secretary General calls for ceasefire, Gaza death toll passes 10,000 – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres demands a humanitarian ceasefire, about a month into the Israel-Gaza war, warning on Monday that the besieged Gaza Strip is becoming a “graveyard for children”.

More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7.

On Monday, the UAE’s ambassador to the UN urges all parties involved in the Israel-Gaza conflict to fully comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law and ensure the safety of civilians.

Hundreds of protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza block traffic on Tuesday at the Port of Tacoma, Washington, where a military supply ship had arrived.