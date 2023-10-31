UN on Palestinians in Gaza, first day of pre-Cop summit - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, the UN says Palestinians in the blockaded Gaza Strip have been subjected to collective punishment and forced displacement after Israel's order for civilians in the north to leave.

Brazil’s Foreign Minister blasts the 15-member UN Security Council for its “inability to act” on the many crises facing the world, particularly the Israel-Gaza war.

A senior Cop28 official says there was “clear momentum” in crucial climate talks that took place in Abu Dhabi.

Lionel Messi says winning the eighth Ballon d'Or of his storied career on the back of Argentina's World Cup success is a “dream come true”.