Gaza aid to move through Rafah crossing, missiles and drones intercepted – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

An Egyptian TV network closely connected to the government says lorries loaded with humanitarian aid will move into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing on Friday.

A US warship operating in the Red Sea intercepts several drones and missiles launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, which were possibly headed towards targets in Israel.

The UAE's first German university is preparing to welcome students starting this January and aims to encourage pupils to "get their hands dirty" in preparation for the job market in the real world.

The UFC and Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism extend their partnership that guarantees one numbered event to be held in the capital each year, with additional fight nights set to take place across the Mena region as part of the deal.