Expo City Dubai makeover for Cop28, bacteria detected in Derna water - Trending

Expo City Dubai is undergoing a major makeover as it prepares to welcome thousands of global climate champions for Cop28.

Libyan authorities are warning they have detected bacterial contamination in all groundwater and seawater sources in the port city of Derna, after sewerage systems were destroyed in the devastating September 10 floods.

OpenAI, the maker of generative AI platform ChatGPT, is in advanced talks with former Apple design chief Jony Ive and SoftBank Group chief executive Masayoshi Son to create the “iPhone of artificial intelligence”.

The Central Bank of the UAE and the Central Bank of Egypt have signed a bilateral currency swap agreement to boost economic ties between the countries.