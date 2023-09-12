Hope dwindles for Morocco's quake survivors, Libya's Derna a disaster zone – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

Hope for survivors is dwindling in Morocco as the death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck a few days ago approaches 3,000.

Libya declares the city of Derna a disaster zone after flash floods caused by Mediterranean storm Daniel killed at least 2,000 people and left thousands more missing.

A major study reveals that people who prefer to stay up late are more prone to developing Type 2 diabetes than the wider population.

Apple's new iPhones are expected to be unveiled today. The next line-up of the company's flagship devices, known as the iPhone 15, is one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year.