Morocco in final group game of Women's World Cup, US withdraws staff from Niger - Trending

On today’s episode, excitement is building among Moroccan football fans in the region as their team enters the final game of their Women’s World Cup group stages.

The US State Department announced a withdrawal of non-emergency staff and their families from its embassy in Niger's capital Niamey because of instability after the coup.

On Wednesday, Baghdad denied it was handing over land to Kuwait after a public outcry over the end of a decades-old demarcation agreement on the border near Iraq's vital Umm Qasr port.

Donald Trump is preparing for his latest court appearance after federal prosecutors accused the former US president of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.