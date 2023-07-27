Gulf central banks raise borrowing rates, Iraqi dinar dips – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, the central banks of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar raise their benchmark borrowing rates after the US Federal Reserve pushes its key interest rate to a 22-year high to tame inflation and restore price stability.

The Iraqi dinar dips sharply against the dollar on Wednesday, a few days after the US placed sanctions on private Iraqi lenders for allegedly helping to transfer the greenback to Iran.

Maternity leave in Oman has been almost doubled in sweeping reforms announced by the country's government.

Acclaimed Irish singer Sinead O’Connor dies at the age of 56.