Iraq threatens to cut ties over Quran burnings, Sudan in 100th day of fighting - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Iraq threatens to cut diplomatic ties with any government that allows the desecration of the Quran.

In Denmark on Friday, ultranationalist group Danske Patrioter burnt the Quran and an Iraqi flag in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen and broadcast the stunt on social media.

The war that broke out in mid-April between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has devastated the capital Khartoum, caused a sharp increase in ethnic violence in Darfur and displaced more than three million people.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been criticised by former heads of the secret service over his government's judicial reforms that would strip power from Israel's Supreme Court and transfer them to Parliament.

Twitter will soon change its logo, its owner Elon Musk has said, marking the latest in a series of changes since his $44 billion acquisition of the company in October.