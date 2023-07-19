Erdogan lands in Abu Dhabi, Switzerland hands over ancient artefact to Iraq – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lands in Abu Dhabi as he looks to forge stronger ties with the UAE.

Switzerland has handed over an ancient Assyrian artefact to Iraq in the latest effort by the war-torn nation to recover its stolen history.

Former US president Donald Trump says he received a letter from the special counsel stating that he is the target of an investigation into the January 6 Capitol riots.

Experts and hoteliers say the Cop28 summit could create a winter boom for Dubai's hotels.