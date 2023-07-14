Ons Jabeur, Cop28 pillars, Bard in Arabic – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur beats second seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 in the Wimbledon semi-final on Thursday, less than 24 hours after eliminating the defending champion Elena Rybakina in the last eight.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Cop28 President-designate, says the climate conference will be based around four pillars – fast-tracking the energy transition, fixing climate finance, focusing on people and making inclusivity a hallmark of the summit in Dubai.

Alphabet-owned Google launches its generative artificial intelligence platform Bard in Arabic, with distinct features addressing the needs of people who speak the language, amid its rivalry with Microsoft-backed ChatGPT.

Studies in Europe and the US have found a link between aspartame and liver cancer, says the World Health Organisation. However, the UN agency says the artificial sweetener does not present a hazard if consumed within reasonable limits, and the risk to most consumers is very small.