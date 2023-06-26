More than two million Hajj pilgrims to arrive in Mina, Wagner Group mutiny - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, more than two million Hajj pilgrims are estimated to arrive in Mina, south-east of Makkah.

US officials in Washington say they believe the full ramifications of the Wagner Group’s shocking march on Moscow have yet to be felt.

In other news, two air strikes in the rebel-held north-western Syrian province of Idlib kill at least 13 people, and an Iraqi police officer has been sentenced to life in prison for his involvement in the killing of dozens of protesters in southern Iraq in 2019.