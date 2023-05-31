Saudi astronauts return to Earth, Sudan army chief pledges RSF fight - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al Qarni re-enter the Earth's atmosphere and successfully splash down and Sudan's army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan pledges to fight the Rapid Support Forces to the last soldier.

Lebanon's public administration workers start a two-week strike, calling for urgent action to address their devalued salaries and demand a transport allowance increase.

Scientists and tech industry leaders, including high-level executives at Microsoft and Google, issue a new warning about the perils that artificial intelligence poses to humankind.