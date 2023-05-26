Jordan prepares for royal wedding, Dubai ruler announces beach project - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

In today’s episode, the people of Jordan are gearing up for the long-awaited royal wedding next week and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has announced a major plan to develop 54km of beaches around Palm Jebel Ali and Palm Jumeirah and a new beach at Jebel Ali.

Abu Dhabi's transport authority is working with Google to create an artificial intelligence-led initiative that boosts the number of green lights in the emirate and we take a look at the life of legend Tina Turner, who died this week, and one of the greatest comebacks she made in music history.