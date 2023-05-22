First Saudi woman goes to space, Manchester City win Premier League - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Rayyanah Barnawi, became the first Saudi woman to go into space, after being launched in the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. While in Sudan, shelling and air strikes rocked the capital Khartoum and its two adjoining cities, hours after the warring army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces signed a week-long ceasefire.

Zahran Alqasmi became the first Omani to win the International Prize for Arabic Fiction, for his fourth novel The Water Diviner, and Manchester City celebrated winning their third Premier League title in a row – with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.