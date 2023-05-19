Assad arrives for Jeddah summit, UK announces new sanctions against Russia - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Arab leaders including Syrian President Bashar Al Assad arrived in Jeddah for what is being billed as the most significant Arab League summit in recent history.

The UK announced a new wave of sanctions against Russia to put pressure on President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine and a photo agency that took pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan during what the couple described as “near- catastrophic car chase” has rejected a legal demand to share all the photos.

Sky gazers in the UAE will be able to see a unique celestial event called the “da Vinci glow” today.