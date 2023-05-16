Lebanese central bank chief's hearing, Syrian Arab League preparatory session — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh fails to respond to a summons sent by his country's judiciary for a hearing in France.

A Syrian official participates in a preparatory session before the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia, ending more than a decade of exile from the group, while Jordan says its embassy in Khartoum has been “overrun and sabotaged” amid the fighting in Sudan.

US special counsel John Durham faults the FBI and the Justice Department’s investigation into whether former president Donald Trump’s campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election.