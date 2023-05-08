King Charles's coronation, Syria rejoins Arab League — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, millions of people across the UK and beyond celebrate the coronation of King Charles III at the weekend, with the main event taking place at Westminster Abbey in London.

Syria rejoins the Arab League with immediate effect after more than a decade of isolation, following a decision made by Arab foreign ministers at an emergency meeting in Cairo.

Popular boy band the Backstreet Boys play a mix of their biggest hits at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena in a live concert that was sold out in only six hours.

Two of Dubai's oldest schools, which were attended by members of the emirate's ruling family, will reopen in autumn 2024. The Rashid School for Boys and the Latifa School for Girls were closed in 2020 for upgrades.