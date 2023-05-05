King's coronation, Etihad and Emirates MOU, Napoli’s long awaited title — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, travellers flying in and out of the UAE with Etihad Airways and Emirates will have the option to arrive in one emirate and leave from the other. For example, someone flying from London can choose to land in Dubai with Emirates and then fly out of Abu Dhabi with Etihad on the way back.

Business conditions in Lebanon’s private sector deteriorated marginally in April even as export orders and purchasing activity rose. The country's Blom purchasing managers’ index, a measure of the strength of its private sector, fell to 49.5 in April, from March’s seven-month high of 49.7.

Millions of people across the UK and beyond are preparing to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday. Britain has declared a bank holiday weekend so that as many people as possible can enjoy the event. Security will be tight as world leaders fly in and fans of the royal family gather.

Napoli finally ended their long wait to win Serie A, joining late club legend Diego Maradona in the history books by being crowned Italian champions with a record-equalling five matches to play. A 1-1 draw at Udinese gave Napoli the point they needed to end 33 years of waiting.