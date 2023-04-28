UAE’s Al Neyadi set for spacewalk, 72-hour Sudan ceasefire, Ed Sheeran in court - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, the UAE's Sultan Al Neyadi prepares to become the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk today and Sudan’s armed forces agree to extend a ceasefire by 72 hours after mediation by the US and Saudi Arabia.

Tributes pour in for television host Jerry Springer, who has died aged 79, and Ed Sheeran plays hit song Thinking Out Loud and sings a few of the words in the witness box in a Manhattan court during a trial over whether he copied Marvin Gaye's classic Let's Get it On.