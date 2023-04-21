Eid Al Fitr, UAE President on Cop28, Twitter removes verified blue badges — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Eid Al Fitr begins in the UAE and President Sheikh Mohamed sets the scene for the Cop28 climate summit by urging nations to move “beyond setting goals to achieving them”.

Twitter’s high-profile users begin to lose the blue “check marks” that helped to verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors.

Saad Kambash, the former head of Iraq's Sunni Endowment, dies shortly after his arrest by security forces on Thursday. Kambash escaped from a detention centre in Baghdad on Tuesday.